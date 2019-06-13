Let us be fair and not allow our opposition to Buhari stop us from reasoning logically and coherently – Fani Kayode

by Verity

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has urged his fellow opposition members to stop vilifying President Muhammadu Buhari for naming the national stadium in Abuja after MKO Abiola — because it was built by someone else.

The President had on Democracy Day in his address declared that the Abuja National stadium is henceforth known as the MKO Abiola Stadium.

This decision met some criticisms among members of the opposition who held that the stadium in question was built by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo — And that Buhari should have immortalized Abiola with his own project.

However, Fani Kayode in a tweet on Thursday said it doesn’t matter who built the stadium and the fact that Buhari had the courage to name it after the June 12 hero should be praised.

The former minister of aviation who is a strong opposition voice against the present administration said that members of the opposition should not argue against Buhari illogically and incoherently.

He wrote: Let us be fair and let us not allow our opposition to Buhari stop us from reasoning in a logical and coherent manner. It doesn’t matter who built the Nat. Stadium. The fact that Buhari had the courage to name it after MKO Abiola is great news and it cannot be taken away from him.
