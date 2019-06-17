“Liked By EFCC, PDP, APC And Others” – Naira Marley Captions New Photos

It seems Nigerian musical act, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has not gotten over his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Issagoal crooner, who was recently released on bail from prison custody, wasted no time in reaching out to yahoo boys on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He claimed that they owe him money because he went to jail because of them.

Naira Marley was charged on 11 counts of fraud by the anti-graft agency.

Now, he has taken to Instagram to share new photos of himself posing with his Mercedes-Benz.

He captioned the photos:

“Liked by EFCC,PDP,APC and 301,365 others”

See more photos below: