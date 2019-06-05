Lionel Messi Wins UCL Best Goal Of The Season

Lionel Messi’s brilliant free-kick goal against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals have been voted the best goal of the competition.

Messi found the top corner from fully 25 yards to make it 3-0 to Barcelona on the night with his 600th goal for the club.

Barcelona went on to lose the match 4-3 on aggregate to Liverpool after a remarkable comeback at Anfield.

Messi saw off competition from Cristiano Ronaldo (against Manchester United) and team-mate Ivan Rakitic (against Tottenham) to finish in top spot in the champions league.