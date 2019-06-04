Love In The Air: Ned Nwoko Carries Regina Daniels On His Back Playfully (Photo)

by Eyitemi

Love In The Air: Ned Nwoko Carries Regina Daniels On His Back Playfully

Regina Daniels and billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, cause a major stir as the duo were spotted playing romantically with each other while hanging out with family and loved ones during the Eid- Fitri celebration.

In the photo, Regina Daniels climbed on her husband’s back while onlookers who were mostly family members cheer them up as they show love and affection to each other.

The duo who only got married traditionally last week has kept social media gossips talking with their show of love and affection.

On Sunday, the screen diva was at AY live where she dolled out cash to the comedienne, Helen Paul.

Photo below:
Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels

You may also like

4 Techniques Husbands Should NOT Use To Get “Some”

Fake #BBNaija Housemate, Ese Comes For ‘friends’ Who Doubted Success In Lagos

Photos: Beyonce And Kim K hanging out

Cute Photo Of Actress Ufoma McDermott’s Adorable Daughter

Shan George Adds New Titles To Name

7 Things You Should NEVER Tell a Person Struggling With Debt

Friends, Fans Berate Woman For Trying To Blackmail Bovi

Diamond Platnumz buys his baby mama a house to spite Zari Hassan

3 Bachelor Party Myths

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *