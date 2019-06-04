Love In The Air: Ned Nwoko Carries Regina Daniels On His Back Playfully (Photo)

Regina Daniels and billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, cause a major stir as the duo were spotted playing romantically with each other while hanging out with family and loved ones during the Eid- Fitri celebration.

In the photo, Regina Daniels climbed on her husband’s back while onlookers who were mostly family members cheer them up as they show love and affection to each other.

The duo who only got married traditionally last week has kept social media gossips talking with their show of love and affection.

On Sunday, the screen diva was at AY live where she dolled out cash to the comedienne, Helen Paul.

Photo below: