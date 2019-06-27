“Love Is Love, Nigerian Women Are Amazing” – Burna Boy Replies Twitter User

Singer, Burna Boy recently revealed that he doesn’t have any bad blood with Nigerian women as he replied a twitter user identified as Mr Okeke, who said that the singer abandoned the women in his country so he could be happy.

The twitter user wrote;

“LMAO. Burna boy left Nigerian women alone and became happy”

The singer, who is in a hot romance with UK born singer, Stefflon Don, revealed that he has nothing against Nigerian women and love is love.

In his words,

“Nothiing to do with Country oh!

Love is love Nigerian women are amazing. If you meet Better person, you meet better person.”

See screenshot below:

Recall, news broke out that the two are an item when the music star shared a video of him shirtless with Stefflon Don. He did not stop there as he captioned the video with love emojis.