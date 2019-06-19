Luis Enrique Resigns As Spain Head Coach

Former Barcelona boss, Luis Enrique has stepped down from his role as Spain manager and will be replaced by assistant manager Robert Moreno.

The former Barcelona manager, has been in charge of Spain less than a year but has missed their last three internationals amid personal issues.

Spain announced Enrique’s absence from the Euro 2020 European Champions qualifier with Malta back in March, citing “an urgent family matter”.

The former Roma Gaffer also missed the recent qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Sweden, and Spanish Football Federation.

President Luis Rubiales confirmed the managerial changes on Wednesday afternoon.

Also Read: Breaking!!! Popular Video Vixen Joy Ezenobie Passes On

Luis Enrique became Spain coach last July after the team’s exit from the 2018 World Cup to hosts Russia under interim coach Fernando Hierro after Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament for negotiating a move to Real Madrid.