Luis Enrique Resigns As Spain Head Coach

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Barcelona boss, Luis Enrique has stepped down from his role as Spain manager and will be replaced by assistant manager Robert Moreno.

The former Barcelona manager, has been in charge of Spain less than a year but has missed their last three internationals amid personal issues.

Spain announced Enrique’s absence from the Euro 2020 European Champions qualifier with Malta back in March, citing “an urgent family matter”.

The former Roma Gaffer also missed the recent qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Sweden, and Spanish Football Federation.

President Luis Rubiales confirmed the managerial changes on Wednesday afternoon.

Also Read: Breaking!!! Popular Video Vixen Joy Ezenobie Passes On

Luis Enrique became Spain coach last July after the team’s exit from the 2018 World Cup to hosts Russia under interim coach Fernando Hierro after Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament for negotiating a move to Real Madrid.

Luis Emrique
Tags from the story
Luis Enrique

You may also like

Goal Machine: Messi Eyes Raul’s Record Haul With Sanchez’s La Liga Prowess On the Line

Huddersfield beats Manchester United for the first time in 52 years

Boxing: Mayweather Should Retire After Fight, Pacquaio Off To Vegas Today

Federal High Court invites Saraki, Dino, Murray-Bruce over Osun protest

Yemi Alade performs in stunning Amarelis gown at Rio De Janeiro

What Musa Will Bring To Leicester City

Lovren joins Liverpool

Lovren joins Liverpool

Motor Cyclist found dead along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

APC-led FG Makes Yet Another Promise, Says It Will Provide 3 Million Jobs Within 3 Years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *