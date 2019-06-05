‘Make me your SSA on Petroleum as well as your spiritual adviser- Guru Maharaji to President Buhari

Sat Guru Maharaj ji, the founder of the One Love Family, has advised President Buhari to appoint him as his ‘spiritual adviser.

Guru maraji, went on to suggest that the president also appoint him as SSA of the Ministries of Petroleum, Water Resources and Agriculture.

The spriritual leader made this known during a press conference to mark the 26th year ‘Anniversary Celebrations of Nigeria Declaration as the new Holy Land of the Universe .’ The event was held at the Maharaj ji village, along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Guru Maraji while at the event said the federal government needs to increase the wages and the welfare package of judges in the country as this will help them curb whatever temptation they may have presented to them.

Not stopping there he went on to advise that the FG creates state police saying it will help increase the security situation in the country.

On the people involved in the mismanagement of funds of some privatised Nigerian companies, to include Nigerian Airways, Ajaokuta Steel, Delta Steel, Nigeria Electric Power Authority among others, Maraji asked that the FG reveal their names.