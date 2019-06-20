Man Assassinates His Employer And Her Mother Barely 24 hours After Being Employed

by Amaka

A 22-year-old man identified as Joseph Ogbu has been apprehended by the Lagos state police command for allegedly assassinating his 38-year-old employer, Oreoluewa John and her 89-year-old mother at their home in Lagos.

The news was confirmed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana who released a statement which states that,

” at about 3am today, the Surulere Police Station received a distress call from No 4 Ogulana drive in Surulere that Joseph who is from Oju Local Government Area, Benue State and who was employed as a domestic staff on 18th June, 2019, murdered his employer Oreoluwa and her 89 years old Mother at their home”.

The suspect confessed to being guilty of the crime as he disclosed in his statement that his boss requested that he clean the house around 9pm on the 19th June, 2019. However, they got into a heated argument which provoked him to stabbing her with a knife. Speaking on her mother’s death, he said she collapsed and died due to the shock of the incident.

ALSO READ: Mafikizolo singer, Nhlanhla Nciza Announces Split From Her Husband

Things took a turn for the worse when he realized that they were both lifeless. He carted away some of their possessions like their electronics, handsets and household items into the employer’s Toyota Camry Salon Car in order to flee the scene. However, he ran out of luck as he was caught and arrested by Policemen on patrol at Ogunlana pin-down point. The vehicle and items taken were retrieved.

The corpses of the victims has been moved to Mainland hospital, Yaba for a postmortem examination and the crime scene has been closed off.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu mni has instructed that the case should be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba and the suspect should be charged to court.

See photo of the suspect below;

Man Assassinates His Employer And Her Mother Barely 24 hours After Being Employed
Tags from the story
first-degree murder, Man Assassinates His Employer And Her Mother Barely 24 hours After Being Employed, Nigerian Lady Killed

You may also like

Cattle Rustlers Kill 42 In Zamfara

SERAP Writes Jonathan Over $2.1bn Arms Deal

We Will Move Nigeria Forward As Quickly As Possible – President Buhari

USCIRF Expresses Concern Over Religious Violence In Plateau

Shocker: Police Killed My Aide – Oshiomhole

Pastor Kills Two Brothers – Own Father and Uncle

Uranta Lauds Jonathan For Declaring War Against Terrorism

Boko Haram Food Suppliers Arrested In Borno

Igbo Groups Plan 5million-man March For True Federalism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *