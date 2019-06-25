Man Bashed For Disrespecting Wole Soyinka Finally Reacts, Tells His Part Of The Story

A young man named Tosin Odunfa has come out to claim that he was the young man who asked Prof. Wole Soyinka to stand up from his allocated seat during a flight yesterday.

According to the guy he claimed to share some similarities with the Literary icon and enjoyed some chit-chat with him during the flight contrary to the outcry that the were at loggerhead over the seat.

He also claimed to be a Ph.D. holder and teaches at the University of Mannittawiw. Nigerians meanwhile have been quick to pick the holes in his comment with some taking to google to search for the University where he claims to teaches.

Upon further search, the young man was found to be an impostor.

What he wrote below:

What Nigerians are saying:

First of all, Tosin Odunfa is a liar, University of Mannittawiw doesn’t exist. How can you work for Mo & not know Prof. Wole Soyinka. You’ve a PHD teaching Electromagnetic theory but a TV presenter at EbonyLife. This dodo you & Mo Abudu is frying has dried to black Kpekere. pic.twitter.com/PQf5lm8ggc — Daughter of Eve: Brown Sugar ⚪ (@DaughterOf_eve) June 24, 2019

“Tosin Odunfa, a PhD holder in electrical engineering and lecturer at the University of Mannittawiw.” Journalism is dead in Nigeria. Where’s University of Mannittawiw, dear Guardian? A quick Google search could’ve shown you’re dealing with an impostor.https://t.co/R3QjOgsoj7 — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) June 24, 2019

Wait something is not right about Tosin Odunfa’s story. Where the hell is University of Mannittawiw 🤷🏿‍♂️. Doesn’t exist neither does the town. pic.twitter.com/uGeqyx9AGj — Joel (@joeloseiga) June 24, 2019