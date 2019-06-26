Man Narrates How His Car Window Was Broken In Broad Day Light By Robbers Who Wanted To Take The Money He Had Gone To Withdraw

A Twitter user @oguefitoks has taken to the micro-blogging site to share the story of how his car window was broken by robbers who wanted to steal the money he had gone to withdraw from a bank in Abuja.

According to the story, his car window was broken but the thieves were unable to locate the money.

Read the full story below:

So yo, y’all be careful. These Abuja streets ain’t safe even by 3 pm in broad daylight! The fool was so interested in finding d money he didn’t notice my tablet & wallet that were on the seat.

Lmao, so dey just broke my car window in Zone 3 & stole money! Seems d person followed me from d bank & waited when I parked & left. In broad daylight like dis, what if he had been caught? Is d hunger that bad? Funny thing is he didn’t take d money I went to d bank for.

Lmao, so dey just broke my car window in Zone 3 & stole money! Seems d person followed me from d bank & waited when I parked & left. In broad daylight like dis, what if he had been caught? Is d hunger that bad? Funny thing is he didn’t take d money I went to d bank for.

See his tweet below:

Lmao, so dey just broke my car window in Zone 3 & stole money! Seems d person followed me from d bank & waited when I parked & left. In broad daylight like dis, what if he had been caught? Is d hunger that bad? Funny thing is he didn’t take d money I went to d bank for. 😂 — Papa Ejima (@ogbuefitoks) June 26, 2019