Man Narrates How His Car Window Was Broken In Broad Day Light By Robbers Who Wanted To Take The Money He Had Gone To Withdraw

A Twitter user @oguefitoks has taken to the micro-blogging site to share the story of how his car window was broken by robbers who wanted to steal the money he had gone to withdraw from a bank in Abuja.

According to the story, his car window was broken but the thieves were unable to locate the money.

So yo, y’all be careful. These Abuja streets ain’t safe even by 3 pm in broad daylight! The fool was so interested in finding d money he didn’t notice my tablet & wallet that were on the seat.

Lmao, so dey just broke my car window in Zone 3 & stole money! Seems d person followed me from d bank & waited when I parked & left. In broad daylight like dis, what if he had been caught? Is d hunger that bad? Funny thing is he didn’t take d money I went to d bank for.

