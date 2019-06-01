Man Shares How His Girlfriend Dumped Him For Married Man Only To Turn Up For Job At His Office Later

by Valerie Oke

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has shared the story of a Nigerian man whose girlfriend dumped him for a married man.

According to the man, he felt depressed afterward but as God would have it, the same man dumped her while she was pregnant for him.

She reportedly became single and began struggling financially as a result of the pregnancy. The former boyfriend further shared he was surprised to see the lady walked into his office looking for a job.

As narrated, the lady saw the former boyfriend and gave him a hug that she has missed him greatly.

