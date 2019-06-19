Man shoots his shot at Genevieve Nnaji

by Olayemi Oladotun

Aim high when you want to shoot a shot and that is what exactly a Twitter user boldly asked Genevieve out in an interesting tweet that’s caught the attention of Twitter users.

The Twitter user identified as @Drew_certified tweeted at the Nollywood actress, writing:

Hello Genevieve. I find you attractive and I know you might be wondering who I am, so I would like to avail you the opportunity to know me more, perhaps over lunch. Should you accept, please send me a DM at your earliest convenience with a feasible date. Do have a good evening

Also Read: Billionaire Femi Otedola Sells Forte Oil, Exits Fuel Business

Genevieve Nnaji has not responded to hus tweet but he later advised his followers to aim high when shooting shots.

See his post below:

Genevieve

Tags from the story
genevieve nnaji

You may also like

‘Money In My Pocket Doesn’t Mean I Don’t Go To The Toilet’ – 2Baba Speaks On His Celebrity Status

‘Evans the kidnapper’ refused to come down from Prison Van in court today

Fulani herdsmen strike again, kill 10 farmers in Benue

Blac Chyna Attacks Wendy Williams For Comments On Rob Kardashian

Win a Customized Nigerian Jersey and lots FreshYo this World Cup Season

Busola Dakolo missing her husband, Timi Dakolo, shares bedroom photo

Flawless Photos From Ice Prince Ex, Maima Racy Beach Shoot

Jude Okoye Speaks On Lola Okoye And P-Square Controversy

See How Wizkid & Banky Turned Against Each Other

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *