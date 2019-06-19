Man shoots his shot at Genevieve Nnaji

Aim high when you want to shoot a shot and that is what exactly a Twitter user boldly asked Genevieve out in an interesting tweet that’s caught the attention of Twitter users.

The Twitter user identified as @Drew_certified tweeted at the Nollywood actress, writing:

Hello Genevieve. I find you attractive and I know you might be wondering who I am, so I would like to avail you the opportunity to know me more, perhaps over lunch. Should you accept, please send me a DM at your earliest convenience with a feasible date. Do have a good evening

Genevieve Nnaji has not responded to hus tweet but he later advised his followers to aim high when shooting shots.

See his post below: