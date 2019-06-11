Man Weds Nurse Who Took Care Of Him After Fatal Accident

A man identified as Anthony T-man on Facebook has reportedly put a ring on the finger of the nurse who took care of him after his near-death experience.

According to reports, he was travelling in September 2017 when the car he boarded got involved in an accident in Ife, Osun state to be precise. He suffered a fractured femur on the left leg and a deep tear on the right.

His friend, Issac Newton Akah took to social media to share the story of the newly-wedded couple. He revealed that Anthony nearly died in the accident which left him being hospitalized for months. He had five surgeries until he fully recovered.

He then married the woman who nursed him back to good health, Nurse Vivian.

