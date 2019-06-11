Man With Four Wives Rapes Friend’s 12-Year-Old Daughter

A Nigerian man known as Francis Joseph married to four wives has reportedly defiled his friend’s 12-year-old daughter.

The 43-year-old also threatened her not to tell anyone about it unless she would die mysteriously. The incident occurred in Lugbogi area of Ondo West Local Government in Ondo state.

According to a family source, the little girl was afraid of informing her parents about what had happened until she started bleeding from her private part in the middle of the night. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and she is still recuperating.

She said,

“the 12-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital, bleeding profusely from the private part having been defiled and sexually abused, she is still in the hospital till now. Her parent reported the incident at the Enuowa police station but to the chagrin of all neighbors, Joseph had left his home before dawn before the arrival of the policemen“

The suspect was apprehended at a park in Ondo state on Thursday, June 6, 2019, while he was trying to flee from the community to Lagos. He, however, denied the rape claims stating that the members of the community lied against him.

Reports claim that the family of the suspect has been pleading with the victim’s family to drop the case so they can settle it amicably but the family has refused to heed to their apology as they intend to get to the bottom of the matter. Even the State Ministry of Women affairs has weighed in on the matter to ensure the little girl and her family get the justice they deserve.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph, the case has been transferred to the State police headquarters in Akure. He stated that the command has started looking into the matter promising to charge the suspect to court at the end of the investigation.