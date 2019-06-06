Manhole/ Pot Hole: Lagos state government to give out numbers to the public For Immediate Fix

Lagos state government has announced that it would soon start fixing all the potholes on the round and would equally roll out numbers to the public for an immediate fix of areas with portholes.

This was contained in a statement released via the official Twitter handle of the state today, June 6th.

Statement below:

Our Public Works Corporation would come out and start fixing all the potholes on our roads. We would soon publish the numbers that people would be calling to notify us of wherever there are potholes in the state- Gov. Sanwo-Olu #ForAGreaterLagos #LASG

See the Tweet below :

