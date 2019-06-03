Mark Angel Acquires New Benz, Wants Good Paying Job

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Instagram comedy skit maker “Mark Angel Comedy”, Mark Angel has revealed that he is gifting himself a new Benz car to upgrade his status in the presence of his potential employers.

Mark Angel said the Benz must give him good paying jobs because of the hype, if not he will have problem with the person that started the Benz hype.

He wrote:

Benz this, Benz that… if this Benz does not give me good paying jobs, God will punish the particular person that started this hype. Athink they said if I’m not driving Benz, clients will think that I’m not worth their money and will not pay me well for my jobs. From now on, any client repeat that- “what will you use that kind of money to do?” Phrase… me and him, plus all his staff will fight real fight. Am not playing with u people again o. Let somebody not go and use his life savings and buy car, and u people will start telling him story. Instead let me just tell the dealer that am not doing again oooo….

