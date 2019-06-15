Marlians Be Guided, Violence Is Not The Answer – Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Attack On Ruggedman

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the attack on veteran rapper, Ruggedman by alleged fans of rapper, Naira Marley, who was released from prison, barely 24 hours before the attack.

Ruggedman and Naira Marley clashed verbally on social media over their positions on the raging internet fraud issue, before Naira Marley was eventually arrested.

Rumours have continued to go around that Ruggedman instigated the arrest of the young artist and as a result the veteran rapper has been on the receiving end of serious backlash from “Marlians.”

Naira Marley was eventually released yesterday and few hours later, news broke out that Ruggedman had been attacked by four men alleged to be Naira Marley’s fans in London.

Reacting to the controversy, Kemi Olunloyo made it know that violence is not the answer to anything.

Read her post below:

Marlians, be guided. Don’t be part of this. Violence is not the answer to anything. My whole family almost got killed yesterday because of cash, gadgets and jewelry. My son @richkjtmusic lost all his devices and studio equipment. We were beaten, my 79yo mom tortured at gunpoint. My #ptsd heightened, my family too now. Nobody needs to be attacked for advocacy or freedom of expression. I support @nairamarley but not supporting assaulting @ruggedybaba. Sorry Ruggedman. Young ppl don’t take your foolishness to foreign countries. God bless the Naira, Nigeria and everyone 🇳🇬#drkemi

