‘Marriage is not the cause of domestic violence’ – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde schools Daddy Freeze

Nollywood actress, Omotola-Jalade Ekehinde has taken to social media to school media personality Daddy Freeze on marriage and domestic violence.

According to the mom of 4, marriage does not cause domestic violence.

Omotola made this known to counter media personality, Daddy Freeze’s advise to women saying that being called a “Living miss is better than a dead Mrs”.

She wrote “Marriage is not the cause of violence.People are .Stay away from violent /abusive people.Work,marriage ,friendship,family .Nothing/no one is worth the result .