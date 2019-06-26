Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy Advises Artistes To Engage With Their Fans

by Amaka

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has taken to his Twitter page to advise artistes to interact and engage with their fans.

Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy Advises Artistes To Engage With Their Fans

The music mogul shared the tweet today, June 26, 2019 shortly after coming across a post by popular American singer, Chris Brown on his Insta-story.

Apparently, Chris, who was promoting his latest album “INDIGO”, taught his fans on what to do in order to get his album to the number one spot.

This proved that asides being a big artiste, building your fans base and getting the support of fans are essential. Likewise, promoting your own content on your social media platform is also important to your  growth in the industry.

Reacting to the post, Don Jazy, who is an avid user of social media, wrote;

“Dear artists. Times have changed o. This Chris brown’s post is enough to let you know that water don pass garri. Engage with your fans. This is not the time to form Jugunu for algorithm ooo. Twitter and Instagram Algo no send person.”

See tweet below:

