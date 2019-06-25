Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy Reacts To Janemena’s Twerk Video

by Amaka

Mavin Records Boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has reacted to the video of popular Nigerian twerk queen, Janemena who went topless as she twerked vigorously to Rema’s hit jam, Corny.

Don Jazzy Reacts To Janemena's Twerk Video

ALSO READ: Singer, Teni Reacts As She Loses The BET “New International Act Award”

Don Jazzy shared the video on his Instagram page as he confessed that he will like to enjoy things like that which can never be forbidden by him. He wrote;

“Dear future wife I no Dey forbid this kind thing ooo. Just saying. Madam @janemena abeg help me pass that bottle of water 💦 . 🎶 #Corny by REMA”

Watch the video below;
Tags from the story
don jazzy, Don Jazzy Photos, Janemena

You may also like

Fast-rising Fuji singer dies after brief illness

You don't have to be corrupt but FG can seize your assets - Osinbajo

You don’t have to be corrupt but FG can seize your assets – Osinbajo

Breaking: Police arrest SARS team responsible for shooting of Kolade Johnson

Man swims to work every day to avoid heavy traffic

Another suicide bomber attempts attack on University of Maiduguri

“Sexual activity between women is nonsense” – Yoruba Actress

Runtown to appear at Abuja High Court to give reasons he shouldn’t be sent to Prison

Photos From The Premiere of Chioma Chukwuka’s First Movie “On Bended Knees”

7 Things Nigerians Know Too Well About Themselves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *