Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy Reacts To Janemena’s Twerk Video

Mavin Records Boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has reacted to the video of popular Nigerian twerk queen, Janemena who went topless as she twerked vigorously to Rema’s hit jam, Corny.
Don Jazzy shared the video on his Instagram page as he confessed that he will like to enjoy things like that which can never be forbidden by him. He wrote;
“Dear future wife I no Dey forbid this kind thing ooo. Just saying. Madam @janemena abeg help me pass that bottle of water 💦 . 🎶 #Corny by REMA”
Watch the video below;