Mavins Boss, Don Jazzy Fires Back At Woman Who Claims She’s Pregnant For Him

Mavins Boss, Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy has replied in a rather sarcastic tone to a woman who claimed she is pregnant for the award-winning producer.

The veteran Producer is very private with his relationship life and we are unable to pinpoint if the 37-year-old super-rich record label owner is in a relationship, This gives room for a lot of girls to shoot their shot, however, DON BABA himself his always on his toes, as he is always ready to denounce and debunk such claims.

In a post on Instagram, a lady identified as Lahaadee claimed she was carrying his babe. Don jazzy in his funny and witty way replied her asking when it all happened.

This is not the first time a lady will be claiming to be pregnant for the single man, he has however made his relationship life private and gets a lot of people wondering if he actually plans on getting married.

See the conversation below: