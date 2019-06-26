Mavins New Sensation, Rema Sets Apple Music Record

by Olabanji

Mavin’s New sensation, Rema has made a new record as the first Nigerian artist to debut five top songs on Apple Music Nigeria

The 18-years-old rapper took to his Twitter page to share his excitement on his new feat has five of the songs are topping Apple Music.

The songs are ‘Boulevard’, ‘American Love’, ‘Spiderman’, ‘Trap out the Submarine’ and ‘Dumebi’.

he wrote on Twitter;

1 kid, Number 1&2 Album on @applemusic, 5 songs on the top 10  @ applemusic Top 100 chart  Number 2,3,7,8 & 9 including “4 Trap songs” This has never happened in the HISTORY of the Nigerian music industry! check the statistics no cap.

The youngster was discovered by D’prince of Mavins Record and has ever since been doing well for himself making him a force to reckon with in the Nigerian Entertainment industry.

