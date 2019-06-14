MC Galaxy Gifts Ubi Franklin N3m For Helping Him Pay His House Rent In The Past

by Olayemi Oladotun

Musician and dancer MC Galaxy has gifted Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin N3m for helping him pay his house rent 7 years ago, days after he bought a car for his producer, Tspize.

MC Galaxy revealed that Ubi Franklin came to his aid when he needed help desperately. He revealed that all he needed at that time was N350K but no one could help him.

He further revealed that he went to Ubi Franklin, told him about his problem and Ubi Franklin helped out with N100K and also gave him some clothes.

MC Galaxy however noted in his post that he can’t pay back the favours and values the MMMG Boss had added to his life.

He wrote:

This life is funny, seven years ago I needed help to pay house the total I needed was 350k. So I asked a lot people for help, and no one could help me, so one of those days I went to Ubi Franklin house that I needed help with rent and he gave me 100k and cloths and I was able to hustle money to add and pay my rent, because at the time 100k then meant a lot to me it was 10 million Naira to me, so every time I had a new song to drop I will go to him and play for him “ I go Calabar” to “Sekem” etc. So I know I cannot pay him back for the favors and values but this is a token of appreciation to say thank you for everything @UbiFranklin

MC Galaxy

