by Temitope Alabi

MC Galaxy gifts Ubi Franklin N3million for doing this

Singer MC Galaxy has taken to social media to share a story about Triple MG boss Ubi Franklin.

The singer while sharing his story also revealed that he just gifted Ubi N3million.

According to MC Galaxy, Ubi was one of the few people who helped him many years ago when he needed money for his rent.

”This life is funny, seven years ago I needed help to pay house the total I needed was 350k. So I asked a lot people for help, and no one could help me, so one of those days I went to Ubi Franklin house that I needed help with rent and he gave me 100k and cloths and I was able to hustle money to add and pay my rent, because at the time 100k then meant a lot to me it was 10 million Naira to me, so every time I had a new song to drop I will go to him and play for him “ I go Calabar” to “Sekem” etc. So I know I cannot pay him back for the favors and values but this is a token of appreciation to say thank you for everything @ubifranklintriplemg

