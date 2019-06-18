MC Oluomo And Son Gets Honorary Invite By The Governor of Atlanta Georgia

by Olabanji

The popular leader of the Nigerian Union Of Road Transportation Workers (NURTW) Musilu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo shared a picture of him and his family with the governor of Georgia.

The leader who was stabbed in a couple of months ago during the 2019 election has said he is honoured as hi and his son was invited by the executive governor of Georgia, USA.

He said on his post;

Honorary invitation too me and my lovely son Ololade by the executive governor of Atlanta Georgia USA Brain Kemp and his Marty Kemp.
ALHAMDULLILAH.

Recall that his son just graduated from Atlanta Georgia University.

