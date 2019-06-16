Mercy Aigbe pens Father’s Day message to herself and it is a must read

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress and producer Mercy Aigbe have taken to social media to pen a father’s day message to herself and every other parent out there.

Mercy who has two kids, ended her marriage to ex Lanre Gentry back in 2017 fpollowing claims of domestic abuse.

Celebrating father’s day, she wrote;

Happy Father’s day to me, to all the great dads and to all the amazing single mothers who are playing both roles!!!!…….. May the lord continue to strengthen us and may all our labour over our children not be in vain in Jesus Name! Y’all are the real MVPs 👊👊👊 “
Tags from the story
Mercy Aigbe

You may also like

Tired of life and about to give up…,A must read story of Small Doctor

Davido Planning To Quit Music For Oil And Gas Business

New Whip Alert! The Interior Of Tiwa Savage’s Latest Machine [Photo]

This Is What Ruined My Marriage – Brad Pitt

Jilted Nigerian Man Curses His Ex-fiance And Her Father For Dumping Him

BBNaija 2018: Ifu Shows Off Her B*tt In Transparent Bikini Bottoms

[Photos]: Jay Z and Beyonce pose with their GLAAD Award plaques

Back To The Matter: Wizkid Takes Shot At Headies Organizers

‘7 Days Don Finish Na’ – Bold Pink Mocks IK Ogbonna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *