Mercy Aigbe pens Father’s Day message to herself and it is a must read

Nollywood actress and producer Mercy Aigbe have taken to social media to pen a father’s day message to herself and every other parent out there.

Mercy who has two kids, ended her marriage to ex Lanre Gentry back in 2017 fpollowing claims of domestic abuse.

Celebrating father’s day, she wrote;

“Happy Father’s day to me, to all the great dads and to all the amazing single mothers who are playing both roles!!!!…….. May the lord continue to strengthen us and may all our labour over our children not be in vain in Jesus Name! Y’all are the real MVPs 👊👊👊 “