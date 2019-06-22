Mercy Johnson Remembers Her Late Mum With Emotional Post

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson is celebrating her mum, Elizabeth Johnson, on her Instagram page one year after she was laid to rest with an emotional post.

The actress and mother of 3 recalled how she cried on the 22nd of June when they went to pick up her body from the mortuary.

Read her post below:

“So that’s my mom crying at my traditional wedding, after I had warned her not to cry on my big day so i don’t join her in ruining my make up, guess what? She cried and I cried too. We quarrel like all the time and settle quickly too and quarrel again. I ask my self now why didn’t I just ignore her, grab her and just kiss her entire face till she laughed.

At 6am exactly on the 22nd of June 2018,I left home to the mortuary to get her corpse ready for burial and immediately I saw her feet sticking out of the stretcher,I cried non stop.

So much to say as I recall it all vividly, with so much pain,regret,shock,disappointment and anger… Admist my laughter daily, not one day has passed with me not remembering you with tears… How do people heal? How do you forget? If you know How,please let me know… I mean from the moment @princeodiokojie Told me that morning of May 23rd that you died,something changed in me.

So much to say but I leave it here.

Hey Friends,my biggest lesson is Love them now and spoil them now as life is unpredictable.

@omawildflower And @h.o.p.e.fashion_atelier You girls are a gift,thanks for that time not today ooo or last week cus Oma quarrels too much and Kiki bothers me too much too But Thank you for that “Time”.

Good morning Friends Please tell if you know.

