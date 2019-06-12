Mesut Ozil Or Iniesta, Who Do You Think Is The Best??? – See Who Nollywood Actress, Uche Jombo, Picks

by Eyitemi

Mesut Ozil Or Iniesta, Who Do You Think Is The Best??? - See Uche Jombo's Choice

Although statistics reveal that Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil, is a more influential player than former Barcelona midfielder, Andreas Iniesta, in the final third, Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo Rodriguez thinks otherwise.

Whereas statistics show that Ozil has more goals and assists that the Barcelona Legend, Uche Jombo, thinks such the comparison between the duo is useless as she says Iniesta is the better between the duo.

The Nollywood actress who made her view known via her Twitter handle concluded by saying anyone who thinks otherwise clearly does not understand or know football.
Do you agree with her???

What she wrote below:

