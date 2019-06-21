Mikel names his favourite between Ronaldo and Messi

by Verity

Nigerian international player, John Mikel Obi says he prefers Barcelona player, Lionel Messi to Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Super Eagles player said this recently in an interview. He also expressed his love for Chinese food over popular Nigerian food, Eba.

On Eba vs Chinese meals, he said: “To be honest, I don’t eat eba as much. I think for the last five or six years, I eat more Chinese food than eba.”

Ronaldo vs Messi, Mikel said: “It is Messi all day. For me, he is from a different planet. I am grateful to have played with him and against him so many times, right from our days at the U-20 level.”

He also stated how he “prefers to win the FIFA World Cup trophy to the UEFA Champions League crown, ” and that Chelsea is closer to his heart than Arsenal when asked which he prefers of the two.

He said he also preferred Yemi Alade to Davido and that winning trophy was Kore important to him than money.

 
