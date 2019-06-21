Mikel Obi says he prefers Yemi Alade to Davido

Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi said in a recent interview that he prefers Nigerian female singer, Yemi Alade to Davido.

Mike said this in a recent interview according to The Nation. The International footballer also revealed his preference for Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo and his love for Chinese food over Nigerian meal, Eba.

“To be honest, I don’t eat eba as much. I think for the last five or six years, I eat more Chinese food than eba, ” he said of his food preference.

Of Ronaldo and Messi, he said: “It is Messi all day. For me, he is from a different planet. I am grateful to have played with him and against him so many times, right from our days at the U-20 level.”

Mikel told the interviewer he preferred Yemi Alade to Davido, and that he “prefers to win the FIFA World Cup trophy to the UEFA Champions League crown, ” while stating also that Chelsea is closer to his heart than Arsenal.