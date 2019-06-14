Mixed reactions trails this sexy photo of singer Teni

Not long after a social media influencer took to his Twitter page to share a sexy image of singer Teni, many have since taken to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the image.

While some are of the opinion that the photo was taken a long time ago, others imply commented on how stunning Teni is.

Teni in the photo put her figure on display showing off her thick thighs and curves while rocking a two-piece bikini with a full face of makeup.

A Twitter user wrote;