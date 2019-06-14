Mixed reactions trails this sexy photo of singer Teni

Not long after a social media influencer took to his Twitter page to share a sexy image of singer Teni, many have since taken to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the image.
While some are of the opinion that the photo was taken a long time ago, others imply commented on how stunning Teni is.
Teni in the photo put her figure on display showing off her thick thighs and curves while rocking a two-piece bikini with a full face of makeup.
A Twitter user wrote;
I swear She should start dressing more like this She just behaves like an agbero
Checkout more comments below;
Throwback picture 😂
— DREYLO (@Drey_Lo) June 13, 2019
Maybe she needs to start dressing more like a lady😍
— Ejuwebi Godwyne✨ (@callmewyne) June 13, 2019
In shape? This doesn't look like a current pics. More like a throwback photo.
— Ayoola (@ayoolatopezion) June 13, 2019
I just realized it’s an old picture of Teni….. she can get back to this size if she’ll work the work….
— A.M ODEBIYI Esq. (@Harmiss_O) June 13, 2019
So this girl has been cheating us 😭😭😭
— 3 tier (@official_absane) June 13, 2019
Wait, is this a throwback picture or something?
— ARI£LLA (@iamdahmmie) June 13, 2019
More like flingback
— Pappy OlaDeLE (@KingJaziri) June 13, 2019