Miyetti Allah proposes the establishment of Fulani Youth Vigilante group in the Southeast

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has proposed the establishment of Fulani Youth Vigilante body in communities of the southeast, to assist its host community deal with security in the region.

The proposal was made during the South east Security summit organized by South East Chambers of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture, SECCIMA, in collaboration with South East Governors Forum, SEGF, in Enugu.

The National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Mohammadu Kirowa while speaking said it was regrettable that every time insecurity is mentioned in Nigeria, the first thing that comes to mind was Fulani herdsmen.

The national president who was represented by the National Secretary, Alhaji Baba Usman Ngelzerma, MACBAN described the southeast as a good host and said it calls for an establishment of Fulani Youth Vigilante group, to help boost the security situation in the region.

He said “the Fulani Youth Vigilant body will be working with the security, the neighborhood watch or vigilante to ensure security in all communities, as it was done in Enugu state.

“We will solicit for your support and cooperation in adopting dialogue where problems exist as a means of brokering peace and to report cases against our members to either the Fulani Youth Vigilante Group, state or local branch of the association,” Kirowa said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Engr. Dave Umahi who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe: “We will continue to accommodate the Miyetti Allah but our plea to them is that as we are magnanimous to allow settlers, every community has a custom that need not to be violated. It is the violation that breeds problem.

“I believe that at the end, resolutions will generate further national dialogue, promote agenda setting and a solution to the lingering national insecurity. All we need is the good idea of one or two men to find direction and I believe this summit will do that.”