MMM is back, and Nigerians are all over the place with joy

The Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), a Ponzi scheme which almost ruined the lives of millions of Nigerians in 2017, is back.

This time around, Sergey Mavrodi, is back with a new version known as MMM Cooperation and says it will give 50 percent return on any amount invested in it.

This is new version operates like the previous version, where investors register, invest a sum of money in the form of giving help and getting help and receive interest after 30 months but this version gives more than 20 percent more than the previous version offered.

In 2017, MMM had shut down the scheme following the death of its founder, Sergei Mavrodi.

“After much deliberation, we have made the conclusion that continuing the system operation, without our leader and ideological inspirer, is impossible and makes no sense,” MMM Nigeria website had said.

However in January, the scheme announced that it had re-launched globally “to make Mavrodi’s legacy worthwhile.”

“Like sunrise in the morning, MMM Cooperation set the pace on the 22nd of January 2019 all over the world.

“From negligence by many to fear of unknown by prospective participants at the beginning; we are where we are today being most populous platform all over the world with six million participants all in space of four months,” a message on its website read.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, one of the coordinators identified as Guider Tee on Twitter said the new MMM is in over 170 countries.

