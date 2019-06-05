Money is good but it empowers you to commit sin – Pastor Sam Adeyemi

The general overseer of Daystar church, Pastor Sam Adeyemi has that money is good but it does give the capacity to commit a sin that one couldn’t afford before.

The Daystar pastor said this in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the cleric, money is good but while one prays for money, one must also pray for the grace not to fall into temptation.

He tweeted: Money is good. It gives you the capacity to afford to acquire and do many good things. On the flip side of the coin, it also empowers you to commit sin you could not afford before. As you pray for more money, also pray, “Lead us not into temptation. Deliver us from evil”. #money

