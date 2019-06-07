‘Most times she sat on his face with her unshaven vagina’ – Ace rapper Hotyce shares child molestation story

by Temitope Alabi

'Most times she sat on his face with her unshaven vagina' - Ace rapper Hotyce shares child molestation story

K20 Entertainment act Hotyce has caused many to sit back and take a moment to actually think about the rising cases of rape, child molestation and rape the country has witnessed in a short time.

Using Neymar’s scandal as a talking point, Ice, as he is fondly called, revealed he had a sit down with a friend where stories were shared to make them conclude more male kids get molested than female kids.

According to him, one story stood out for him, the story of an 11-year-old whose aunt raped for a year from the age of 11.

Read the disturbing tweets below;
