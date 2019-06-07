‘Most times she sat on his face with her unshaven vagina’ – Ace rapper Hotyce shares child molestation story

K20 Entertainment act Hotyce has caused many to sit back and take a moment to actually think about the rising cases of rape, child molestation and rape the country has witnessed in a short time.

Using Neymar’s scandal as a talking point, Ice, as he is fondly called, revealed he had a sit down with a friend where stories were shared to make them conclude more male kids get molested than female kids.

According to him, one story stood out for him, the story of an 11-year-old whose aunt raped for a year from the age of 11.

Neymar’s predicament caused for a brutal discussion between I and a friend which resulted in some downright terrifying details…. There may be more molested male kids than females#Thread — HOTYCE (@iamhotyce) June 7, 2019

10 different cases of child molestation and rape stories discussed this… An 11-year old boy molested/raped by his mother’s sis for a year Some nites she just wanted to be fingered Other nights,blow and mount him Most times, she sat on his face with her ‘unshaven’ vagina … — HOTYCE (@iamhotyce) June 7, 2019

Till date, dude has issues with unshaven women… I heard even more downright scary stuff which put the fear of God and women in me… Dear mothers, talk to your male kids today.. so much happening that many would rather die with due to fear of being perceived as weak — HOTYCE (@iamhotyce) June 7, 2019