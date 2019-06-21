Movie Producer, Mike Nliam Dissociates Self From Brand After It Named Tonto Dikeh Ambassador

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood producer, Mike Nliam took to his Facebook page to reveal that he would stop drinking a product because Tonto Dikeh is an ambassador for that brand.

The movie producer declared that he won’t be taking Amstel Malta again because the brand used Tonto Dikeh in one of its commercials.

Veteran actress, Grace Ama also agreed with the comment, she expressed sadness over state of the affairs in Nollywood.

The actress also pointed out that the entertainment industry is now about numbers of followers one have.

See their exchange below:

Mike Nliam

Mike Nliam

