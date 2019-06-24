Mr. Eazi, Juliet Ibrahim, Oritsefemi and Co Send Their Support To Charles Okocha

Following the now-viral news that Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, went for surgery in Califonia over an unknown ailment, Celebrities such as Singer Mr. Eazi, Juliet Ibrahim, and co have sent their best wishes.

They all sent their best wishes via the comment section of the actors’ Instagram page where he made the announcement.

Charles Okocha wrote:

ThankGod for a successful medical surgery. went for a 5days Vacay trip to California with ma son and this is where I ended up ma Vacay. We all should all get close to God-Man propose God disposes. tomorrow ain’t promised you never know what next. Am fine now God is the greatest #nunugang

What they said below: