Mr. Eazi, Juliet Ibrahim, Oritsefemi and Co Send Their Support To Charles Okocha

by Valerie Oke

Just In: Charles Okocha Undergoes Surgery

Following the now-viral news that Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, went for surgery in Califonia over an unknown ailment, Celebrities such as Singer Mr. Eazi, Juliet Ibrahim, and co have sent their best wishes.

They all sent their best wishes via the comment section of the actors’ Instagram page where he made the announcement.

Charles Okocha wrote:

ThankGod for a successful medical surgery. went for a 5days Vacay trip to California with ma son and this is where I ended up ma Vacay. We all should all get close to God-Man propose God disposes. tomorrow ain’t promised you never know what next. Am fine now God is the greatest #nunugang

What they said below:
Tags from the story
charles okocha, Juliet Ibrahim, Mr. Eazi

You may also like

Fuel Scacity; 2Face Calls For Protest, Fans React

Actor RMD shares adorable photo with his grand kids

”I Have Been Beaten, Maltreated And Violated” – Waje

Anticipation!! Olamide, Davido cooking something a studio in Miami (Photos)

Cossy steps out bra-less for Halloween

Cossy steps out bra-less for Halloween

Nigerian ladies join #BigBreastTwitter trend and there are absolute big things to see (Photos)

PHOTOS: Angelo Collins And Beverly Osu Kiss At Her Birthday Party

Nothing wrong with copying Olamide – Skales

Nigerian Actor Set To Marry Sixth Wife

“Nigerians living in Ghana are now being JAILED illegally, stop using Ghanaian ACTORS in Nollywood” – Actor Tells Colleagues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *