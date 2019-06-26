Mr P of the defunct P-square Exposes Troll Who Begged Him For Money 2 years ago

Mr P of the defunct P-square has shared a post of a man who begged him for money two years ago after he trolled him in a recent post.

The man with the username @_sir_charles pleaded with Mr P two years ago in his DM to help him with some money has he needed it for his mother burial. Mr P did not give any reply to the DM according to the picture he shared on his page.

The same man also commented on his post to troll him saying;

“who the f are you to mix your wack song with the king of pop music.

Mr P screenshotted the comment and when he sent a direct message begging for money 2 years ago and posted it saying

‘Let me just leave this here!#socialMediaNeverForgets’

Some of his followers have reacted to the post saying.

@madukoludaniels: Nigeria celebrities can never respond to you when you praise them, but try and insult them you will not hear word, they will respond to you in million fold. @officialgandy: In 2017 he pleaded for help but you ignore for years, now he trolled you and you respond within minutes. If you can ignore When he needed help, u shud b able to ignore d troll too, very simple @lauraikeji: just be nice, it brings a lot of positivity to your life. Trolling is never the answer @ola_yinka23: how where you helped him too Nigeria celebrities SMH @iam_starg:LWKM pple can be funny o.. See this big fool o.. The same song u calling Wack is the same source of his Money… The same place where he gets his earning.. U go dm dey beg for help but u dey comment dey insult the source by which this person u beg gets his earnings.. Ion blame u sha.. The type of Una no know Watin una want for life.. Double minded pigeon.. Tell me how u wan take make am with this kind attitude