Mr P of the defunct P-square Exposes Troll Who Begged Him For Money 2 years ago

by Olabanji

Mr P of the defunct P-square has shared a post of a man who begged him for money two years ago after he trolled him in a recent post.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Rapper, Falz Fights Kano State Government For Jailing A Musician 

The man with the username @_sir_charles pleaded with Mr P  two years ago in his DM to help him with some money has he needed it for his mother burial. Mr P did not give any reply to the DM according to the picture he shared on his page.

The same man also commented on his post to troll him saying;

“who the f are you to mix your wack song with the king of pop music.

Mr P screenshotted the comment and when he sent a direct message  begging for money 2 years ago and posted it saying

‘Let me just leave this here!#socialMediaNeverForgets’

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

Some of his followers have reacted to the post saying.

@madukoludaniels: Nigeria celebrities can never respond to you when you praise them, but try and insult them you will not hear word, they will respond to you in million fold.
@officialgandy: In 2017 he pleaded for help but you ignore for years, now he trolled you and you respond within minutes. If you can ignore When he needed help, u shud b able to ignore d troll too, very simple
@lauraikeji: just be nice, it brings a lot of positivity to your life. Trolling is never the answer
@ola_yinka23: how where you helped him too Nigeria celebrities SMH 
@iam_starg:LWKM  pple can be funny o.. See this big fool o.. The same song u calling Wack is the same source of his Money… The same place where he gets his earning.. U go dm dey beg for help but u dey comment dey insult the source by which this person u beg gets his earnings.. Ion blame u sha.. The type of Una no know Watin una want for life.. Double minded pigeon.. Tell me how u wan take make am with this kind attitude
Tags from the story
gossip news, p-square

You may also like

Singer Orezi talks Compromise, Relationships & more on EbonyLife TV’s “The Spot” | Watch

Photos: Karen Igho Shows Off Body In Bikini Photoshoot

Photos: Julius Agwu’s wife shares new photos from his successful brain surgery

Lady says the sight of singer Flavour’s body ‘gives her orgasm without s*x’

Ricky Martins officially married to husband Jwan Yosef

Zambian opposition politician posts his unclad photo on Facebook

Yvonne Jegede’s husband, Abounce fires at fan who came for his marriage

‘May God see you through’ -Nudist Maheeda prays for Davido

Fans Storm Lola Omotayo-Okoye’s Instagram Page Over P’square Fight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *