MTN employees empower youth during 21 Days of Y’ello Care

by Victor

Nigeria is characterised by an ever-increasing youthful population. While this dynamic presents exciting potential, it also poses some challenges, one of which is youth unemployment.  

L-R Nigerian musician, Abolore “9ice” Akande; Chief Corporate Relations Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo; Chief Human Resource Officer, MTN Nigeria, Esther Akinnukawe; Nigerian songwriter & producer, Praise “PRAIZ” Adejo and Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De at the Opening Ceremony for the 13th edition of the staff volunteering programme – 21 Days of Y’ello Care Campaign at the MTN Headquarters, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, 3rd June 2019.

It is against this backdrop that MTN hosts its 13th edition of 21 Days of Y’ello Care, its annual employee volunteerism programme which runs from 1 to 21 June across the company’s footprint. MTN recognises the enormous potential that young people have to drive economic growth and help their communities thrive. Hence the company has retained the theme: “Creating a brighter future for the youth” for the 2019 Y’ello Care campaign.

L- R Non-Executive Director, MTN Nigeria, Ernest Ndukwe; Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De; Company Secretary MTN Nigeria, Uto Ukpanah; Director National Orientation Agency, Lagos Directorate, Waheed Olushola and Chief Corporate Relations Officer, MTN Nigeria Tobechukwu Okigbo at the Opening Ceremony for the 13th edition of the staff volunteering programme – 21 Days of Y’ello Care Campaign at the MTN Headquarters, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, 3rd June 2019.

Commenting on the campaign, Esther Akinnukawe, Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria, who represented Ferdi Moolman the CEO, said: “We believe that if we all join forces, there will be a rise in youth empowerment and a decrease in the prevalence of youth unemployment. Our goal for this year’s Y’ello Care programme is to do our part to support young people and help tackle the various issues they face.”
L- R Chief Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria, Olubayo Adekanmbi; Nigerian singer and songwriter, Chidinma Ekile; Nigerian musician, Abolore “9ice” Akande and Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor at the Opening Ceremony for the 13th edition of the staff volunteering programme – 21 Days of Y’ello Care Campaign at the MTN Headquarters, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, 3rd June 2019.

Akinnukawe adds, “As the leading mobile operator in emerging markets and given our understanding of the transformative power of digital innovation, we constantly seek opportunities to connect people with technology, so that all our stakeholders can enjoy the dividends of the digital age.  As the Fourth Industrial Revolution progresses, we will work to equip our youth with the skills and knowledge they require to effectively prepare themselves for the digital future.”

L- R Chief Transformation Officer, MTN Nigeria, Olubayo Adekanmbi; Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor; Company Secretary MTN Nigeria, Uto Ukpanah; Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria, Esther Akinnukawe; Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De; Chief Customer Relations Officer, MTN Nigeria, Ugonwa Nwoye and Chief Corporate Relations Officer, MTN Nigeria Tobechukwu Okigbo at the Opening Ceremony for the 13th edition of the staff volunteering programme – 21 Days of Y’ello Care Campaign at the MTN Headquarters, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, 3rd June 2019.

Some initiatives that MTN Nigeria will execute during the period include; E-Library set-up in some secondary schools across Nigeria, ICT and Business Skills programme at Skill Acquisition Centres (SACs) and Career Development Training for Youth. There will also be a Hackathon challenge for web developers to produce a technological solution that addresses up to five of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s): No Hunger, Zero Poverty, Quality Education, Good Health and Well-being, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure. Partnering with relevant agencies, MTN Nigeria staff have also lined up activities to raise awareness on mental health in Nigeria.

L-R
Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor; Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De; Digital Nation Specialist, IBM West-Africa, Titiloluwa Animasaun and Chief Corporate Relations Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo at the Opening Ceremony for the 13th edition of the staff volunteering programme – 21 Days of Y’ello Care Campaign at the MTN Headquarters, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, 3rd June 2019.

21 Days of Y’ello Care is a group-wide initiative that cuts across all the 21 countries where MTN has operations.

About MTN Nigeria

MTN Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest providers of communications services, connecting over 60 million people in communities across the country with each other and the world.  Guided by a vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world, MTN Nigeria’s leadership position in coverage, capacity and innovation has remained constant, since its launch in 2001. MTN Nigeria is part of the MTN Group – a multinational telecommunications group which operates in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Visit www.mtnonline.com for more information
Tags from the story
MNT Yello, mtn

You may also like

Street sweepers protest over 8 months unpaid salary

Accept Boko Haram’s Conditions – Jerry Gana To FG

6,000 Jobs Under Threat Over Planned Concession Of Four Major Airports

How Safe are Our Monies with These Banks? 55 Directors and Staff of Microfinance Banks Prosecuted in 2011 – NDIC

PHOTOS: Recent Updates From Kaduna Bomb Blast

Disclose my ‘sins’, Sylva dares PDP

Nigerian man is excited as he saves N306,415 in his piggy banks in just 10 months (photos)

NIMC Captures Data Of 3 Million Nigerians

Radio Biafra Director, Kanu, Sponsoring Terrorism Against Nigeria – SSS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *