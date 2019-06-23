Music Label CEO Ubi Franklin Sends Memo To Person Spreading Fake News About Him

by Olayemi Oladotun

TripleMG boss, Ubi Franklin has taken to his Instagram page to send a memo to an unidentified person who he alleges to be responsible for fake news spreading about him.

On Saturday, reports went round social media that the TripleMG boss is set to be sued by pop star, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma over his failure to deliver a cooking show for the duo.

However, Davido reacted to the story by debunking the rumours going round.

Also Read: [VIDEO]: Nigerian Porn Star, Kingtblakhoc’s Girl Lists Celebrities She’s Slept With

Ubi Franklin has now hit out at the mysterious person behind the fake news (is it hmmm…?).

Read his post below:

Ubi Franklin
Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido, Ubi Franklin

You may also like

Caretakers of Diezani’s buildings flee into thin air – Tenants

[Video]: Alex and Cee-C finally end their beef on Live TV

“N14m No Be Small Tin O” – Celebrity Jeweler, Malivelihood Hails Kiss Daniel Over His Jewelry

See the Suspicious Photo Of Actress, Adesua Etomi Hugging Alex Ekubo That Got People Talking

BamBam vs T-Boss, who rocked the floral headgear better?

CIA Says Russia Interfered With US Elections To Aid Trump Victory

Nollywood Actress Daniella Okeke Shares New Dazzling Photos

Don’t Expect A Pregnancy Announcement From Tiwa Savage Anytime Soon

Don’t Expect A Pregnancy Announcement From Tiwa Savage Anytime Soon

Denrele – “I Don’t Care If People Hate My Guts”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *