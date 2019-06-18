[MUST READ]: A Conversation On How a Female Twitter User Made A Guy Leave His Girlfriend For Her

Twitter NG has been blowing up over a Twitter user who tweeted “I can make your boyfriend mine, I can make your girlfriend your ex”.

However, there have been mixed reactions on the issue with some Twitter users sympathizing with the victim, others hailing the girl behind it, and the Twitter detectives saying it is a staged drama.

CHECK OUT THE PHOTO STORY:

check out some reactions on Twitter.

Forget the Akin story, some people are moving mad.😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/apkFf3tJhA — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) June 18, 2019

This Akin story was clearly staged. All 3 parties included in the saga have their twitter accounts displayed. They even dropped Akin’s twitter handle. Wtf! Who does that? Then the supposed girlfriend said she will drink sniper then changed her mind. You people don’t rate us💔😥 — DREYLO (@Drey_Lo) June 18, 2019

Akin Issa bad guy

Akin issa sharp guy

Akin will make heaven

Lot of us will do the same thing Akin did Was the other gal kidding?! Didn't she see That gal came with so much confidence?! She even got a bigger ass than she got.. What was she thinking?! pic.twitter.com/ccSYqw8mwj — BrezzIsLife (@_jayydisturbs) June 18, 2019

Girls fail to realize that 90% of guys would fall 👇👇when a mysterious chic sends you cute pics🤷 Akin decided to take his chances like Neymar not weak dembele 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/gCpugNya9H — Vasalevsky😇💯 (@Vasalevsky1) June 18, 2019

Oh lord deliver us from the hands of the wicked one. Don't let us fall into temptation like that of Akin, steph and Ann. For thy is the kingdom. Amen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o1F8mJ1ZEI — Osuncorper (@AkinbodeTa) June 18, 2019

