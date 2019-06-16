Must Read: Annie Idibia’s Fathers Day Message To Tuface

by Valerie Oke

Must Read: Annie Idibia's Father Day Message To Tuface

Annie Macaulay Idibia, wife of Nigerian legendary singer, Tuface Idibia, has joined millions across the World in celebrating the father’s day by dropping a classy message for her hubby.

The actress who shared the message via her Instagram page described the singer as the best dad in the World.

What she posted:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Tags from the story
Annie Idibia, Fathers day, tuface

You may also like

Yoruba Actor, Tunde Owokoniran Proposes To Fiancee At Airport

Why I stopped going church - Falz

Falz gushes about Genevieve, Omotola, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo and Stephanie Okereke’s photo

The Harsh Truth About Smartphones,Internet And Junk Food

Burna Boy Sick & Hospitalized

Does Beyonce Regret Cutting Her Hair?!?

Does Beyonce Regret Cutting Her Hair?!?

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Appear Madly In Love In new GQ photos

President Buhari Enjoys Affection From his granddaughters

Photos: Pastor Adeboye’s Wife Takes Up Full Responsibility For The Quadruplets Born At Redemption Camp

Ladies: 7 Myths About Men that Might Be Ruining Your Relationships

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *