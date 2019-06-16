Must Read: Annie Idibia’s Fathers Day Message To Tuface

Annie Macaulay Idibia, wife of Nigerian legendary singer, Tuface Idibia, has joined millions across the World in celebrating the father’s day by dropping a classy message for her hubby.
The actress who shared the message via her Instagram page described the singer as the best dad in the World.
What she posted:
A Very BIG Mighty Father’s Day Shout Out To The Best Dad On This Planet… Thanks For All The HARD Sacrifices, Hard Work, Triple Multiple Shifts, Late Nights. You Do It So Selflessly For All Our Kids And Family .. YOU ARE THE REAL MVP! Truth Is. We All Appreciate You And So Bless To Have You … We Love 💕 You. May The Universe Always Be In Your Favour Daddy … ♥️💕@official2baba love Baby♥️ #ACoupleOfForeverMore