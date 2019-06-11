Must See! Lady Shares A Photo Of What Her Friend’s Tailor Made For Her

by Amaka

On today’s episode of what I asked my tailor for versus what my tailor-made, a Twitter user identified as Chynonxo shared a hilarious photo of what her friend’s tailor-made.

Some Nigerian tailors have become fond of messing up beautiful designs and wasting materials. Imagine finding it out your tailor has sewn rubbish when you have an important event to attend, it can ruin your mood.

ALSO READ: Controversial Actress, Cossy Ojiakor Spotted With Singer, Idowest On A Rooftop

The Twitter user revealed that her friend requested for a lovely pink gown but what she got was nowhere close to it. She wrote;

My friend’s tailor just murdered it

what she asked for vs what she got

See photo below:

Must See! Lady Shares A Photo Of What Her Friend's Tailor Made For Her

Tags from the story
lady, Must See! Lady Shares A Photo Of What Her Friend's Tailor Made For Her

You may also like

Nollywood Actor IK Ogbonna Bags Brand Endorsement

HOT MAMA: Check Out Actress, Mercy Aigbe’s New Look (PHOTOS)

Ambition, selfishness broke up Plantashun Boiz –Blackface

See 50 Cent’s comment about Nigerian Roman Goddess’s backside on her Instagram page

“Never Allow Your Wife To Be More Successful Than You” – Facebook User

John Mikel Obi Hints At Chelsea Exit In January

Teddy A savagely replies fan who insulted him

Beyonce Steps Out In Ankara Outfit In NYC

Tonto Dikeh Advice Female Fans: “Open Your Eyes And Be Open Minded So You May Not Miss Your Gift”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *