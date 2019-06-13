Must Watch! Curvy Actress, Princess Shyngle Dances With Her Tiny Waist

Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle continues to serve us with pictures and videos of her hot curvaceous body.

She recently shared a video of herself dancing to Poko by Kizz Daniel as she rocked a waist trainer with the caption;

@mapiatea Ladies ….do you know that you can Dance , Workout and even eat while still putting on the Mapia waist trainer because is so so comfortable. The is one of the very best accessory a classic lady would have out there .. get yours right now and thank me later .. #melaninpoppin #blackisbeautiful #saynotobleaching #gambianprincess #princessshyngle

Recall, she pleaded with God that she needed a husband before she turns 30. Well, we hope her prayer works out for her.

Here is the video of her dancing below: