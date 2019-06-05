My administration has made Kogi state prosperous for unborn generations – Yahaya Bello Brags

by Eyitemi

 Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has shared that his administration has delivered the dividends of democracy since he assumed office 4 yours ago.

The governor who spoke while signing 16 bills which were passed by the state’s legislators into law further said his administration has shown that it has the interest of the people at heart.

His words:

”Surely we have made the state to be more prosperous for ourselves and the unborn generations,”

“We have shown to the good people of Kogi state that we have them at heart, and I am not surprised for the wonderful reward and appreciation by the people during the last house of assembly elections.”
