 You Are Only Pained You Didn’t Get His Phone Number” – Ned Nwoko’s Son Claps At Shan George, Shares Screenshots Of How She Requested His Phone Number

by Eyitemi

Leaked Chats: Ned Nwoko's alleged son claims Shan George asked for his dad's number

An Instagram user @emzy who claimed to be Ned Nwoko son has launched a scathing attack on an actress, Shan George, for calling the billionaire a dirty and ugly man.

According to the user, he shared the screenshot of how the actress asked him repeatedly for his father’s phone number before going on to add that many actresses wish to be in Regina Daniels position.

His Post:

Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels, Shan George

