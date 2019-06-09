‘My Gorgeous Sister’ – Daddy Freeze Celebrates Tonto Dikeh

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh as she turns 34.

The Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze who started the #FreeTheSheeple Movement declared that the Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is a gem.

The two controversial figures have a good relationship as the OAP conducts the interviews posted on Tonto Dikeh’s Youtube page.

He wrote:

Happy birthday my gorgeous sister @tontolet.- You’re a gem always. May God continue to guide you and give you wisdom as you dwell in his grace. ~FRZ