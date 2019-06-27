‘My Marriage Didn’t End Because Of Domestic Violence’ – Model, Venita Akpofure

Nigerian model, Venita Akpofure, has reacted to rumours that her 5-year-old marriage ended because of domestic violence.

The model has been in the news for some days now over her the crash of her marriage. It was reported that her husband and father of her two daughters, Tarka was frequently hitting her and the lack of money in the marriage eventually ended the marriage.

Reacting to the rumours going round, Venita Akpofure has now debunked the report, saying that although they have split, that she was never a victim of domestic violence as her ex is a great father and not a violent person.

See her post below: