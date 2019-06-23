My money so powerful’ – Mompha brags as he flaunts his Lamborghini and McLaren

by Temitope Alabi

My money so powerful' - Mompha brags as he flaunts his luxuries cars

Well, its the season of bragging as Mompha has taken the lead.

The popular and flamboyant Nigerian Businessman born Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha has again taken to social media to flaunt his wealth.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mompha showed off his Lamborghini Aventador Roadstat LP700-4 and McLaren 650S Spyder with the caption;

‘My Swag Different, That Lambo and Mclaren so noisy!!! My money so powerful I Brag different.’

Recall it was just a few days ago he had taken to social media to announce that he got himself a new McLaren to celebrate his birthday which will be coming up soon.

 
Tags from the story
Mompha

You may also like

B-Red: “We All Get The Credit For Davido’s Success”

CNN Lists Top 10 African Music Stars – Asa Is On Top

Omawumi Pregnant With 2nd Child? | PHOTO

Jay Z and Beyonce will join billionaires club by the end this year

Moji Olaiya: How Late Actress Was Betrayed – Iyabo Ojo

How Police Officer Shot a Fan During Wizkid’s Mega Concert

Fans Attack Yvonne Nelson For Her ‘Indecent Dressing; To Her Movie Premiere

Actress Tayo Sobola proudly displays iconic figure at her 5-in-1 Classy Party

‘Real Men Never Kiss And Tell’ – Swanky Jerry Shades Tobi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *