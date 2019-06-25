My monthly salary is only N750,000 – Senate president, Lawan reveals

by Verity

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday revealed that he needs proper funding because his monthly salary is only N750,000.

This was made known by the Senate President when members of “The Senators Forum” paid him a visit at his office.

He said “I receive N750,000 as my salary. My office needs to be properly funded and therefore I cannot conduct my oversight without some backing,” he said.

“Nigerians need to understand this. We need to continue relating to Nigerians because they deserve to be explained to. The national assembly needs proper funding because the legislature is so critical in any national development.”

According to Lawan, the ninth assembly will be very transparent, adding also that he is determined to pass budgets within three months

“The ninth national assembly is going to be open so Nigerians will know what we are doing. I never believe there is anything called jumbo pay to the national assembly. The national assembly members receive what is their salary,” he said.

“We believe this is achievable and doable. We will work with the executives of government to present the appropriation bill in time and maybe at the end of September, the national assembly will sit and work with the MDAs within a specified time frame and process the budget and before we leave for Christmas by December, we will pass the budget,” he said.

“We must ensure that this country moves forward because the economy of Nigeria depends on public expenditure.

“We want to see a budget process that starts and ends within three months that ends December so we go back to January to December cycle.”
